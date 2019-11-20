Two road closures on I-29 for overhead sign work

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s (DOT) District 3 office has announced that there will be two road closures for overhead sign work.

The first road closure is on eastbound Gordon Drive between Pearl and Pierce Streets on Interstate 29 that will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, depending on the weather, as a part of the I-29 reconstruction project.

On Monday, northbound 1-29, near Exit 148, will be closed from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m., weather permitting, to place an overhead sign truss.

The Iowa DOT wants to remind drivers to drive with caution, stay alert, follow the speed limit and all other signs in the work area, have plenty of space between vehicles, wear your seatbelts, and that traffic fines are at least double in work areas for moving violations.

