Two people shot at Oklahoma Walmart; not an active shooter investigation

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in Guthrie, Oklahoma on Thursday, according to KFOR.

Police said the shooting is not an active shooter situation.

Emergency responders were called to Walmart regarding an alleged shooting. One of the alleged victims is reported to have showed up at the Guthrie Fire Department after the shooting.

Guthrie’s Fire Chief told KFOR that one of the victims was shot in the stomach.

A witness told KFOR said he watched as two people got into an argument at the store. He said he saw a black male accidentally shoot his wife while pulling out his gun. He said the man then shot another male two times.

One of the suspects was flown by helicopter to a metro hospital.

The shooter is believed to have arrived at the Walmart in a red flatbed pickup.

Law enforcement has not yet released any details on the circumstances of the reported shootings.

BREAKING ‼️ Guthrie police are responding to reports of two people shot at the Walmart. No one in custody. A witness described the shooter in an older red farm truck shoot a woman in his vehicle (possibly by accident) as he shot another person outside his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/9gxR7LKakZ — Tara (@TCBLUME) April 30, 2020