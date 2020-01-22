Two New York inmates gives dog second chance to find forever home

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) – One dog in upstate New York is getting a second chance, thanks to a pair of inmates in a local jail.

The inmates say she’s helped them far more they’ve helped her.

This is not your typical resident at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

Meet Sora, a one-year-old Terrier mix, bursting with energy.

She’s been tiring two Erie County Correctional Facility inmates out since December 16.

“You get up in the morning, you get to, you know, go outside whenever you want because you get to take out the dog. You get more exercise. So you’re not going to get as heavy as everybody usually does in jail,” said Alicia Szczublewski, inmate.

Alicia and Erin O’Connor say Sora makes their days go by faster. But it’s much more than that.

“I recently just lost my mother. So she really helped me keep my spirits up about that,” said Erin O’Connor, inmate.

“They’re therapeutic for us just as we are for them,” said Szczublewski.

Sora’s stay at the prison is part of the program “Pups at the Pen” in partnership with the SPCA Serving Erie County.

She’s trained by inmates, who are taught by Sit n’ Stay Pet Services.

“It just gives them something to look forward to and to work with and they look forward to picking up poop! Going outside picking up poop! They love it!” said Melissa Staniszewski, trainer.

“She teaches us stuff that we normally wouldn’t know about animals and how to handle the animals, especially in a situation like this, where she’s a little rambunctious and stuff,” said Alicia Szczublewski, inmate.

Now, Sora’s moving to her new home. One that’s not so far away.

“We had to euthanize our dog, Jake, about a month ago and this one just immediately reminded me of Jake. Same facial markings, same shape of her head,” said Superintendent Thomas Diina, Erie County Jail Management Division.

Sora is now joining Thomas Diina’s family. He’s the Superintendent of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s Jail Management Division.

“All the hard stuff has been done for me, which is great,” said Supt. Diina.

On graduation day, while Sora’s trainers received their diplomas, she walked into the arms of her new home.