Two injured in rollover near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were injured in a rollover near Le Mars Thursday morning.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a rollover on County Road C38 at Heron Avenue Thursday around 9:50 a.m. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a car in the south ditch on its top.

The car’s driver and passenger, Corey Jurrens, 33, and Heather Ortmann, 32, both of Le Mars were both taken to Mercy Medical with suspected injuries. Neither are believed to be life threatening.

The sheriffs office said the car was going east on C38 when it left the road and entered the south ditch for unknown reasons. It continued going until it hit a field drive, became airborne, and came to a rest on its top. The car is considered a total loss.

The accident remains under investigation by Plymouth County with assistance from the Iowa State Patrol.