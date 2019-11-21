Two arrested in Spirit Lake after man injured in robbery

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested in Storm Lake Wednesday morning for their suspected roles in a robbery.

Officers in Spirit Lake were called to 1100 block of 15th Street Wednesday around 1:45 a.m. for a robbery.

The police department said that a man was assaulted by two people. Several of the victim’s items were stolen, and he suffered an injury requiring treatment. The victim was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspects as Patrick William Miles, 41, and Angela Marie Rinkoski, 43, both of Spirit Lake. Police executed search warrants on both Miles’ and Rinkoski’s residences around 9 a.m. and arrested them both.

Miles was charged with the class B felony of first-degree robbery as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Rinkoski was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

The Spirit Lake Police Department said they are still investigating the incident but expect more charges.