Two arrested after throwing contraband out of window during high-speed pursuit in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Two men were arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Stanton County, Nebraska.

Thursday around 11:12 a.m., Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 275 east of Norfolk, when a car going east drove by the stop in the westbound lanes, according to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. Unger tried to stop the car and it drove over the median into the correct lanes and pulled over. The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Dominick Ziesmer of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, exited the car before jumping back in and taking off at a high speed.

Sheriff Unger pursued the car east for about 13 miles, as Ziesmer and a passenger, 24-year-old Ernie Sanchez of Pipestone, Minnesota, allegedly threw suspected contraband out the windows. The car was forced to a stop just as it crossed into Cuming County.

Ziesmer and Sanchez were taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and littering. Ziesmer was additionally charged with with driving while under the influence of drugs, refusal to submit to a chemical test, willful reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. They are both are being held in separate county jails pending the setting of cash bonds.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Cuming County Sheriff’s office and Wisner Police assisted the sheriff’s office in the arrest.