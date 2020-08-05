Two arrested after Ames man stabbed, assaulted with baseball bat

AMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Police in Ames say a man was stabbed in the back and hit in the head with a baseball bat during an attack on Tuesday night.

Police were called to an apartment at 600 S. 17th Street just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a stabbing. The victim told police that his roommate and a friend attacked him in his apartment. Two suspects were arrested in the apartment.

26-year-old Jacki Daniels and 22-year-old Lionel Williams are each charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious injury.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Police say their investigation into the incident remains open.

