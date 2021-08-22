Two-a-Days: Hartington-Cedar Catholic

HARTINGTON, N.E. (KCAU) – The Hartington-Cedar Catholic Trojans are one of many to have felt the pain of seeing their season come to an end in the playoffs. But after losing to Oakland-Craig in the C-2 postseason two straight years, the Trojans don’t plan on experiencing that heartbreak in the 2021 season.

The H-CC offense could carry out that goal. Senior quarterback Tate Thoene returns to the Trojans after an eye-opening junior campaign. Thoene threw for 1,050 yards with 6 TDs, while using his legs to rack up 776 yards for 11 TDs on the ground. Adding to their offensive potential is All-State running back/nose guard Easton Becker. The 5-10 senior led the Trojans in rushing during 2020, while serving as a force in the defensive trenches.

With only four seniors on the 2021 H-CC squad, the roster will include a mix of returners, as well as newcomers looking to develop into important roles. As a result, establishing leadership will be key. But head coach Chad Cattau has noticed strong relationships between the upperclassmen and the newcomers, saying they’re a tight group who could translate that mindset to Friday nights.

Cohesiveness has become a theme within the Trojan program, a quality they intend to transfer well into the postseason, and towards their first state football title.

The Trojans kick off their 2021 season on August 27 with a home opener against O’Neill.

