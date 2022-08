TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota.

From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days.

This year, there will also be a new AG Discovery Center.

Rain or shine, the fair will be open.

