Tunnel to Towers 5K to take over Chris Larsen Park Sept. 22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s time to start training as the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K is just a few weeks away.

It’s a run and walk that was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. All of the proceeds from the run go to helping police, firemen, and veterans all over the country.

The annual run will take place September 22 at Chris Larsen Park here in Sioux City. The race will start at 8 a.m.

If you’re interested in registering, you can sign up here.

Sioux City firefighter George Glass and Race Director McKenzie Matasovosky stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.