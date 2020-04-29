Trump signs declaration ordering meat processing facilities to stay open

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After being plagued with outbreaks and closures, meat processing plants are being ordered to stay open.

President Trump has declared meat processing facilities as critical infrastructure, but this declaration is drawing questions about surrounding the employee’s safety.

President Trump signed the executive order on Tuesday to keep meat processing plants open.

This came after some companies like Tyson Foods were considering to keep only 20% of their facilities open.

More than 20 facilities have already closed down across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 outbreaks.

The risk of more outbreaks could have had a significant impact on the country’s food supply.

Former Iowa governor and Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack said precautions need to be taken to keep workers inside the facilities safe while continuing to feed Americans.

“But there is no reason why you can’t slow the line down. No reason why you can’t provide adequate protection for workers, especially they’re being deemed essential to the economy. The reality is, they are essential. It is about food supply and it is about employment and maintaining food for all Americans, particularly those struggling now with unemployment,” Vilsack said.

America’s largest meatpacking union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International, is calling for increased safety measures.

“We cannot have a secure food supply without the safety of these workers. We urge the Administration to immediately enact clear and enforceable safety standards that compel all meatpacking companies to provide the highest level of protective equipment, ensure daily testing is available for workers, and enforce physical distancing at all plants,” the union stated.