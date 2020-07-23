Trump Administration makes deal for coronavirus vaccine

(CNN) – As the nation battles to get the coronavirus under control, there are signs of progress on the vaccine front.

The Trump Administration made a 1.95 million dollar deal with Pfizer and a small German biotechnology for up to 600 million doses of the potential vaccine.

The vaccine they’re promising is still in trials right now, but if it proves safe and effective, and gets approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the companies said they could make the first 100 million doses by December,

The deal also gives the U.S. government the rights to 500 million more doses.

The vaccine could start the next trial phase later this month, if it gets the green light.