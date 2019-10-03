Truckers plan ‘slow roll’ protest Thursday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A group of truckers plans to drive slowly on interstates in the Sioux Falls area on Thursday to raise awareness of issues facing the trucking industry.

The “slow roll” protest involving a line of semi-trucks driving at reduced speeds will loop around Sioux Falls and continue on to Pierre, organizer Jeremy Johnson said.

The goal is to protest proposed federal legislation to limit truck speed, increase the minimum personal liability that truckers must carry, and mandate safety equipment to keep cars from sliding under trucks, the Argus Leader reported.

Johnson said the group will have a “slow roll” on Interstates 29, 229 and 90. The native of Marshall, Minnesota, said during another “slow roll” in April that he saw more support from passers-by than frustration at the line of trucks.

“Every time someone hears the word protest they think it’s bad,” Johnson said. “We’re just trying to get our voices heard respectfully.”

This time, eight to 10 trucks will line up as they loop around Sioux Falls, driving at about 50 mph within Sioux Falls and 60 mph outside city limits, Johnson said. He said he hopes the protest will not affect rush hour since the trucks won’t reach Sioux Falls until after 8 a.m.

Johnson said he does not want the protest to back up traffic or make anyone late to work. He plans to have the trucks drive in the right-hand lane with enough space between each truck so other vehicles can merge and exit between the trucks.

“We don’t want to cause any accidents, hurt anyone or prevent anyone from going about their day,” Johnson said. “We just want our voices to get heard.”

Truckers plan to hand out flyers at a truck stop in Pierre on Thursday and speak to lawmakers at the state Capitol on Friday.

A similar truckers’ demonstration _ “That’s A Big 10-4 On DC” _ is planned this week for Washington, D.C.