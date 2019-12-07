Trouble in Toyland, which toys to leave off your holiday shopping list

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tis the season for buying toys off of your kid’s holiday wish list, but health experts say parents should be checking it twice for dangerous toys.

MercyOne ER Physician, Jeremy Vandezande says, “I had a kid not too long ago with something in his ear.”

According to the Center for Injury Research, every three minutes a child is treated in the emergency room for a toy-related injury. One of the most common threats being choking.

Vandezande says, “I think if there’s a possibility they can get it in their mouth there’s definitely a possibility they can choke on it. For example, Legos would be a bad gift for a toddler.”

And some toys just shouldn’t be in kid’s mouths at all.

Nickelodeon slime making the naughty list this year for not being edible, despite smelling like it is.

It’s also important to keep an eye on what’s powering toys today.

“Button batteries are actually quite dangerous if a child were to swallow one it can eat through your esophagus,” says Vandezande.

For older children, they have a heightened risk of getting hurt from riding toys, such as wagons, tricycles and foot-powered scooters.

“Definitely the head injuries can be quite serious,” says Vandezande.

Which is why it’s always a good idea to purchase a helmet as well.

And while these warnings are less than joyful, it’s nothing that should stop someone from shopping for toys this holiday season.

“Kids will be kids, if they’re not getting hurt occasionally they’re probably not having fun,” says Vandezande.