SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tropical Depression Nine is being upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian Friday evening and is likely on a path to becoming a hurricane next week based on information from the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Center.

Current forecasts show that the storm could impact Florida next Wednesday or Thursday. Model runs as of Friday evening show that this may become a Category 3 hurricane as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and approaches the state of Florida.

It is currently producing winds of 35 mph, gusting to 45 mph and moving WNW at 15 mph. It is forecasted to get to 75 mph by early Monday morning, and then up to 110 mph as early as midday Tuesday.

Main concerns right now include flash flooding, heavy rainfall, and possible mudslides in higher terrain, including areas of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, eventually likely to affect Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba. This includes a Tropical Storm Watch in Jamaica and a Hurricane Watch for the Cayman Islands.

By the time the storm moves over the Florida peninsula, this could be close to or at major hurricane strength. This leave potential for significant impacts including storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall.

It is too soon to tell for sure if this is the path the potential hurricane is going to take, but we are continuing to monitor this closely and will give more updates as it becomes available.