Trooper, other driver killed in western Nebraska crash

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska State Trooper has been killed in the line of duty in western Nebraska.

Trooper Jerry L. Smith was driving on Highway 26 in Morrill County Thursday morning around 7:45 when another vehicle crossed the center line and hit his patrol vehicle, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was ejected from the vehicle and also pronounced dead. A driver of a third vehicle in the crash was not seriously injured.

“This is a tragic day for the Nebraska State Patrol”, said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “A family has lost a husband and a father. Our troopers have lost a colleague and a friend. Our state has lost a true public servant.”

Smith served in the U.S. Army from 1986 to 2011. He earned many honors, including a bronze start for his two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He joined the Nebraska State Patrol in 2014. He is believed to be the oldest recruit to ever complete NSP’s Basic Recruit Camp, graduating at the age of 47, he is believed to be the oldest recruit to ever complete NSP’s Basic Recruit Camp. He had been stationed in the Scottsbluff area for his entire NSP career.

“Trooper Smith was doing what he did every day, diligently patrolling Nebraska’s roadways,” said Colonel Bolduc. “This is a sad reminder of the dangers our law enforcement professionals face daily. Our prayers are with Trooper Smith’s family.”

Trooper Smith is survived by his wife and two adult children.

The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with assistance from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.

Our thoughts and prayers to the Nebraska State Patrol, Trooper’s family and everyone involved. Posted by South Sioux City Police Department on Thursday, June 20, 2019