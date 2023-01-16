BATTLE CREEK, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – 13 Siouxland squads were among the dozens of Nebraska contenders on the wrestling mats at Battle Creek High School this aftenoon, but three first place finishes from South Sioux City were the catalysts towards the Cardinals’ 202 overall team points to win the Battle Creek Girls Invite.

See the other team finishes below:

