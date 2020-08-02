Trial starts in case of mutilated, murdered transgender teen

Andrew Vrba, 21, is set to stand trial for the 2017 killing of a transgender teen in southwest Missouri.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KCAU) — A trial is set to start for a man charged in the killing of a transgender teen whose eyes were gouged out and whose body was set on fire in southwest Missouri.

Andrew Vrba, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse in the 2017 killing of Ally Steinfeld, 17.

Police say Vrba, who now is scheduled to stand trial, admitted to poisoning Steinfeld. When she refused to drink the poison, Vrba stabbed her several times, gouged her eyes out, and stabbed her genitals.

In May 2017, Steinfeld said on her Instagram account that she was coming out. Less than five months later, she was found dead at her girlfriend’s house in Cabool, Missouri, in a killing scene that police described as “gruesome”. Court documents said her girlfriend wanted her dead.

Authorities say the crime wasn’t motivated by Steinfeld’s gender identity.

Three others have pleaded guilty and are in prison for their roles in Steinfeld’s death.