Trial starts for deadly Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man accused of stabbing his roommate to death is now claiming self-defense.

The second-degree murder trial of 39-year-old Elmi Said underway in a Woodbury County District Courtroom. Said is charged in connection with the death of Guled Nur.

According to court documents, the two men got into a fight in an apartment with Said stabbing his roommate several times before he stumbled out into the hallway and collapsed, later dying from the injuries. Part of the altercation was caught on security cameras.

During opening statements Wednesday, Said’s attorney Brian Buckmeier told jurors the video is only half of the story.

“Takes a couple steps out, goes like this, then like that, gets him in this area. The next thing that you see is them standing there for a couple seconds. Mr. Nur turns, walks a couple steps and then you see my client reach over, grab the door and shut the door,” Buckmeier said.

The trial is expected to continue through the rest of the week, if not longer.

If found guilty, Said could face a 50-year prison sentence.