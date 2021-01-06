Tri-state politicians respond to protests at Capitol

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Politicians from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota have released statements on Trump protests at the Capitol.

The Senate has recessed its debate on Wednesday over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building.

Iowa

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sen. Joni Ernst

Rep. Ashley Hinson, District 1 of Iowa

Rep. Cindy Axne, District 3 of Iowa

Rep. Randy Feenstra, District 4 of Iowa

Jeff Kaufman, Iowa Republican Party Chair

Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts

Sen. Ben Sasse

Sen. Deb Fischer

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE)

“As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive.”

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE)

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, District 1 of Nebraska

Rep. Don Bacon, District 2 of Nebraska

South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem

Sen. Mike Rounds

Rep. Dusty Johnson, District At-large

