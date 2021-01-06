Tri-state politicians respond to protests at Capitol

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Politicians from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota have released statements on Trump protests at the Capitol.
The Senate has recessed its debate on Wednesday over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building.
Iowa
Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Joni Ernst
Rep. Ashley Hinson, District 1 of Iowa
Rep. Cindy Axne, District 3 of Iowa
Rep. Randy Feenstra, District 4 of Iowa
Jeff Kaufman, Iowa Republican Party Chair
Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts
Sen. Ben Sasse
Sen. Deb Fischer
Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE)
“As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive.”Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE)
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, District 1 of Nebraska
Rep. Don Bacon, District 2 of Nebraska
South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem
Sen. Mike Rounds
Rep. Dusty Johnson, District At-large
