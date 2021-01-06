Tri-state politicians respond to protests at Capitol

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Politicians from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota have released statements on Trump protests at the Capitol.

The Senate has recessed its debate on Wednesday over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building.

Iowa

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms & perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



I also thank Capitol Police for protecting our Capitol & staff — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 6, 2021

Sen. Joni Ernst

I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.



What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.



My staff and I are safe.



Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 6, 2021

Rep. Ashley Hinson, District 1 of Iowa

No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable. I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now. Thank you to the law enforcement officers keeping us safe. #IA01 https://t.co/wtuBj9MtKl — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 6, 2021

Rep. Cindy Axne, District 3 of Iowa

My staff and I are safe.



We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol.



The US Capitol Police are protecting us.



These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump.



Please sir, tell them to stop. — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 6, 2021

Rep. Randy Feenstra, District 4 of Iowa

Jeff Kaufman, Iowa Republican Party Chair

We are the Party of law and order. This is NOT a peaceful protest. What is happening in Washington, D.C. is utterly unacceptable. I condemn any and all violence toward on our government officials and law enforcement and encourage others to do the same. — Jeff Kaufmann (@kaufmannGOP) January 6, 2021

Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts

Sen. Ben Sasse

This is not how we peacefully transfer power. pic.twitter.com/vLhTwcP73h — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) January 6, 2021

Sen. Deb Fischer

These rioters have no constitutional right to harm law enforcement and storm our Capitol. We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic. This must end now. — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) January 6, 2021

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE)

“As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive.” Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE)

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, District 1 of Nebraska

Thank you to everyone asking if I am safe. This remains a tense, volatile situation. Good people who came to peacefully march—get away from here. It’s not safe. To the fools who are entering the Capitol—you are undermining the principles of rightful justice and democracy. — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) January 6, 2021

Rep. Don Bacon, District 2 of Nebraska

The actions of those who have broken into the Capitol, punched police, broken barriers and breached the chambers is reprehensible. Violence is never the answer and I condemn their actions. — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 6, 2021

South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem

We are all entitled to peacefully protest. Violence is not a part of that. What’s happening in the Capitol right now must stop. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 6, 2021

Sen. Mike Rounds

Rep. Dusty Johnson, District At-large