Tri-state communities included in Time Magazine cover highlighting mass shootings

Several cities in the tri-state region made the cover of Time magazine this week in an issue highlighting the location of mass shootings in the U.S. this year.

The Thursday cover lists the more than 200 cities where four or more people were injured or killed in a shooting.

Cedar Rapids made the cover after a shooting in May where two 18-year-olds were shot and killed and another two were injured. Des Moines made the list after a shooting left six people hurt in mid June. Omaha is also listed on the Time Magazine cover.