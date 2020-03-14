SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While it’s a quiet scene at Sioux Gateway Airport, it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“[W]e haven’t seen [air travel] locally change a whole lot–we’re just taking it day-by-day,” Assistant City Manager Mike Collett said.

One traveler says despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, and President Trump’s travel ban going into effect at midnight, the idea of shutting down the country seems a bit much.

“Don’t live in fear, don’t overreact, overreaction usually causes more problems,” traveler John de la Cruz said.

While some say they aren’t too concerned with traveling amid COVID-19 concerns, Siouxland travel agencies say they’re working non-stop to help concerned customers.

With many tour companies and cruise lines canceling trips through the end of March or even April, Laurie Roesner of Siouxland travel says it’s been hard to keep up these past two weeks.

Roesner adds it’s the worse-case scenario she’s seen for air travel since 9/11.

“Nothing is being refunded. They’re not getting their money back, they’re only getting a voucher to be used again,” Roesner said.

Roesner, along with Mike Berger of Fanfare Travel, says a growing concern for many of their clines is not that they will get sick, but that they’ll get stuck.

“She was concerned about trying to go on the trip, because if she started coughing, somebody might take her away and say ‘Oh, you’ve got a fever, so you’re in quarantine for two weeks’,” Berger said.

While there are still many unknowns, agencies recommend these steps for travelers still on the fence:

1) Check with your travel provider for the latest information.

2) If you booked your trip alone, be prepared for long wait times on the phone with your airline or travel provider.

3) Be proactive. Any e-mails you may receive about your trip could end up in your spam folder.

“The numbers of people are probably not as great as the number of hours we work with each person–we just never finish up quite until we get the best thing for each client,” Roesner said.