Travelers recreate Ashley’s Return journey in Yankton

YANKTON, S.d. (KCAU) – Three men are honoring William Ashley, a successful fur trapper, by replicating his return journey across the midwest.

Jack Mitch, the group’s organizer, described how the journey has been for the travelers.

“The journey’s been amazing. We started July 6th where we left very near the actual rendezvous site that Ashleys held in 1825,” said Mitch.

The adventure began in Wyoming as travelers trekked to Montana, making their way west of Bighorn Canyon on to Bad Pass Trail.

“It is a long trip. It’s three and a half months of going through and being on the ground every night and living the way they did. So, we’re doing it for the challenge,” said Mitch.

The travelers replicated every detail of the journey, even recreating bull boats that were used to travel down the Bighorn Canyon and the keelboats that were used on the Missouri River.

“I particularly liked the different modes like the horseback, boat, keelboat. It was really exciting when we rode off and it was really tough,” said Mitch.

While the adventure ahead is full of suspense and risk, these men said recreating this journey was a way to fully understand the travels while honoring its history.

They are expected to arrive in St. Louis, Missouri in a month.