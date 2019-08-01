Tran Walker found guilty of stabbing deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man charged with the killing of two teens has been found guilty of murder Thursday.

District Judge Tod Deck announced his verdict in the Woodbury County Courthouse in the murder trial of 19-year-old Tran Walker.

Walker was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the 2018 stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and a mutual acquaintance, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.