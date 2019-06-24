Trail tries to take his own life in court

WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – A man accused of the murder and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman sliced his throat in court Monday morning.

An ABC-affiliate KLKN reporter in the Saline County courtroom where Aubrey Trail, accused along with Bailey Boswell of murdering Sydney Loofe, said Trail cut his throat with an object several times.

It happened as a witness was coming up to the stand to testify. Before the act, Trail yelled, “Bailey (Boswell) is innocent and I curse you all,” the reporter said.

Security officers swarmed Trail and took him out of the room. It is unclear to what extent Trail is injured, but the reporter saw blood coming out of his neck.