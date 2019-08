SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Traffic may be delayed after a semi crash at the south I-29 on-ramp on the southern side of Sioux City.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as the semi was traveling east on Highway 20 from Nebraska to the on-ramp to southbound I-29.

The ramp is currently blocked. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

I-129 SB: Ramp partially blocked from the Nebraska State Line to Exit 1A – I-29; US 20 (Sioux City). https://t.co/ifx4lxlCgs — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) August 20, 2019

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew heading to the scene.