Tractor rollover near Sibley kills man

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has died after being trapped under a tractor after it rolled early Tuesday.

Authorities were called to a traffic rollover at the 1400 mile of Polk Avenue, about three miles northeast of Sibley, Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that the tractor was going north in the west ditch raking hay when the left front wheel went into a culvert and caused it to roll.

Responders found a Ned DeBoer, 49, of rural Sibley, trapped underneath the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Osceola County Ambulance, Jeddeloh tow service and the Sibley Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office.