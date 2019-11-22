“Tour of Homes” again provides Christmas decorating ideas for Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

A more than 40-year holiday tradition continues this week in Sioux City.

The “Tour of Homes” again features homes elaborately decorated for the season.



Big Brothers – Big Sisters of Siouxland is offering guests a tour of five homes in the Morningside and Whispering Creek neighborhoods all specially organized by local designers and homeowners.

Over 4 days, more than a thousand people are able to visit the properties while participating in one of the non-profits biggest fund raising efforts.

“You know we are lucky in our area to have so many accessible designers that can come into our home on a big-scale or small-scale. I also think that people get a sense of community on the Tour of Homes and it’s just a good time and just kind of kicks off the holiday season.” says Kristie Miller-Arlt, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.



Tickets remain available for some weekend tours. You can purchase them for $45, online at bigbrothersbigsisters.com.

