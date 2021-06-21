Tornado damages buildings, lightning causes fire in Iowa

BERNARD, Iowa (AP & KCAU) — A tornado damaged several buildings and knocked down power lines and trees in eastern Iowa Sunday night.

Most of the storm damage was reported in rural areas near the town of Bernard, and a lighting strike from the storm also caused a house fire near Dubuque.

No injuries were reported. Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said a tornado was spotted on the ground near the line between Dubuque County and Jackson County around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said several farm buildings were damaged in the area, including a 40-foot-by-60-foot building that was nearly knocked down. The storm also tore the roof off a cattle barn.

The weekend was an active severe weather weekend for the U.S. with over 20 tornado’s and more than 50 reports of hail being reported since Friday.

Much of the storms avoided the area with only a few quarters of an inch of rain being reported. the heaviest in Tekamah at over an inch of rain due to an isolated shower.