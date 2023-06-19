DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowans who were at least 65-years-old by january 1st have less than 2 weeks to apply for a new property tax break.

The property tax exemption is for those who own the home they live in. The tax break will lower the taxable value of a home by $3,250 for property taxes due this September and next spring.

Meanwhile, for the next assessment year, the tax exemption would be $6,500. For those who receive or are eligible for military service property tax break, they will see the exemption increase to $4,000

Veterans that may claim the exemption are individuals who were on active duty during a war or who served 18 months during peacetime.