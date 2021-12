SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In a press release sent to parents, the district says it’s become aware of a post being shared on TikTok.

The post alludes to a threat to schools on December 17.

District officials say the post did not come from inside the district, but they are working with law enforcement to monitor the situation.

If you see or hear any information on social media or elsewhere, you are asked to contact school staff immediately.

More information may be coming later.