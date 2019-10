SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A three-car accident in Sioux City sent a 3-year-old girl to a Sioux City hospital.

Police received a call Monday afternoon of an accident near Morningside College’s Olsen Stadium.

According to the police, the accident was caused when the driver of the pick-up failed to notice the vehicles in front of it were stopped.

The only injury was a 3-year-old reporting head pain.