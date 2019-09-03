Thousands gather in Dyersville to celebrate 30 years of Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — They built it and people are still coming to see it. Thousands, in fact, paying a visit to Dyersville, Iowa to honor the 30th anniversary of the classic baseball movie Field of Dreams.

Playing catch and taking pictures with the iconic house was only half the fun. Actors and actresses from movies The Sandlot and a League of Their Own were also there to entertain guests. Travel Dubuque Director Tyler Dorty says folks don’t take the piece of history for granted.

“It was my first event out here. There’s just something magical about it. It’s hard to explain but when you get out here and turn the lights on and the corn. If you get some fog tonight it will be super cool,” said Dorty.

No word if the fog arrived but over 4,000 people from 38-states came to celebrate the dream Saturday in Dyersville.