Thousands evacuate, many others stranded from Australian Fires

(CNN) – Australia has been ravaged by brushfires, and New South Wales has declared a state of emergency as there have been more than a dozen deaths and one thousand homes destroyed, with no end in sight for the fires.

Thousands and thousands of people are fleeing the areas that are being hit the worst by deadly brushfires that have been sweeping across the southeastern coast of Australia.

A mandatory evacuation for tourists was implemented before catastrophic conditions return on Saturday, but some want to head in the opposite direction.

“My daughter is stuck down in Sussex,” Trevor Garland, resident said.

Garland’s 16-year-old daughter, Hayley, is stranded in one of the hardest-hit regions with some of her friends.

She told him that she is safe, but he’s not taking any chances.

“Been here for quite a while trying to see if I can get down there to get her out. I’m a bit worried because it’s one road in, one road out,” Garland shared.

It’s dangerous, but Garland is not alone.

“At the moment, we’re just focused on trying to get the family back together,” Xanthie Walsh, resident said.

Walsh and her family were away when the fire struck the family home in Conjola, a few hours south of Sydney.

They all escaped unharmed, but their house was completely destroyed.

“It was a family effort to build the house, so it’s hit a lot of people quite hard… it used to be a holiday house prior to us living in it. All of our family’s stayed in there at some point or another,” Walsh added.

Walsh and Garland are two of the many stuck, around, and inside some of the areas hardest hit by the brushfires across the State of Victoria and New South Wales.

Dozens of roads have been cut off and some communities remain isolated.

Stranded residents are dependent on the Australian Military for the most basic supplies.

It is part of the Australian Government’s efforts to deal with the crisis, but for some, it’s too little, too late.

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who has been heavily criticized for his lack of leadership during this crisis and his government’s inaction on climate change, was heckled by residents during a visit to Cobargo.

“You won’t be getting any votes down here buddy,” one Cobargo resident said during the Prime Minister’s visit.

A large part of the town was destroyed during the New Year’s Eve brushfires.

Residents say the government is not doing enough.

“This is not fair. We are totally forgotten down here,” another resident said to the Prime Minister.

The Australian Prime Minister left without responding.

Conditions have improved slightly in the last few days, which has allowed countless men and women to continue to battle the flames.

A temporary but ver limited reprieve, and just enough time to say goodbye to one of their own, Firefighter Geoffrey Keaton was honored for his bravery at his funeral.

The medal was given to his young son.

Just one of the many victims of a nightmare with no end in sight.

One is still expected to worsen, and that has thousands running for safety.