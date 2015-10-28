Start your engines… it’s the casket races!!!!

The NASCAR season is in full swing, but there is another race in the midwest that has people dying to join in on!

Just in time for Halloween, it’s the Casket Races!

Held in Elmore, Ohio, the annual race is known as the Tombstone Derby.

For the derby, participants turn some caskets into souped up cars!

While it sounds gruesome, everyone in the town loves the event, and say it never fails to put a smile on their faces.

AnvatoPlayer(“p0″).init({ accessKey:”XvEgwyJNoaoVoh8kPMsektWkKZoy8Mbo”, video:”adstP5LOdMxLmk9w”, token:”4WjCAv2_KMHtXoXPaL-Q1ZcQ_aNK8xwZ5GTo_icwzjE~Mn4wfg”, mcp:”LIN”, autoplay:true, width:”100%”, trackTimePeriod:”30″, plugins:{ comscore: { script: ‘http://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/plugins/comscore/comscoreplugin.min.js’, clientId: ‘6036439’, useDerivedMetadata: true, mapping: { video:{ c3: ‘REPLACE-THIS-TEXT’, c4: ‘*null’, c6: ‘*null’, ns_st_cl: ‘0’, ns_st_pr: ‘{{TITLE}}’, ns_st_ep: ‘{{EPISODE}}’, ns_st_ge: ‘News’, ns_st_st: ‘REPLACE-THIS-TEXT’, ns_st_pu: ‘Nexstar’, ns_st_en: ‘*null’, ns_st_sn: ‘*null’, ns_st_ia: ‘*null’, ns_st_ce: ‘*null’, ns_st_ddt: ‘*null’, ns_st_tdt: ‘*null’, }, ad: { ns_st_cl: ‘0’, } } }, googleAnalytics:{ trackingId:”REPLACE-THIS-TEXT”, events:{ VIDEO_STARTED:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoContentPlay”, category:”Event Stream” }, VIDEO_COMPLETED:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoComplete”, category:”Event Stream” }, USER_PAUSE:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoPause”, category:”Event Stream” }, VIDEO_VIEWED:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoViewCheckpoint”, category:”Event Stream” } } } } }); });