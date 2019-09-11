Third tornado confirmed to have hit Sioux Falls

A third tornado was confirmed to have hit Sioux Falls overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Sioux Falls.

They said that the third tornado was rated an EF-2 with winds reaching 125 mph.

It touched down at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday near West 85th Street and South Western Avenue, nearly going a mile before lifting at 11:25 p.m.

Stay tuned for additional information as the afternoon continues.

The other two tornadoes that hit Sioux Falls were also EF-2 with similar wind speeds. The second confirmed tornado touched down and impacted the Avera Health Complex, injuring eight people.

The NWS Meteorologist In Charge Todd Heitkamp said the organization will be doing more surveys tonight or tomorrow.

The City of Sioux Falls posted aerial footage of damage throughout the city.