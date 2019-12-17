The Warming Shelter seeing more people coming to the shelter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Warming Shelter in Sioux City has seen an increased number of people using their facilities.

Recently, the shelter has been averaging between 80 to 90 people a night, that’s up close to 20 people more than normal.

Although they’ve seen a spike, they haven’t reached their 100 person capacity since they expanded earlier this year.

“Working our mission because no one [should be] frozen [outside]. But we obviously need the community’s help to do that, which is the donations to provide the warm clothing to these individuals and the monetary to keep our doors open,” said Lindsay Landrum, Sioux City Warming Shelter.

We’re told that since The Warming Shelter opened back in 2013, there hasn’t been anyone freezing to death in town, because they didn’t have a place to go and stay warm.