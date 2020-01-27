The Siouxland basketball community reacts to Bryants sudden death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – That devastating news of former basketball all-star Kobe Bryant’s death happening miles away, but still striking a chord with here in Siouxland.

At the newly built arena sports academy, gameplay came to a halt in the minds of basketball fans amid reports of Bryant’s tragic passing. They share what it felt like the moment they heard the news while spending the day immersed in the sport that Bryant loved.

“Its gonna be a big change going forward with the basketball community and the things that he could have done to kind of grow the game for all levels,” says NBA fan, Jake Wanderschied.

Morningside College basketball player, Alex Borchers says, “I was in between games, I looked up at the T.V. and I saw it come across and immediately just in shock, I mean it just sucked the life out of me, just hated to see it.”