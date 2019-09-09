The search for answers for Melissa Peskey’s death continues

Family and friends took to the greens this Sunday at the Hawarden Golf Course to raise money for her investigation

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday family and friends of Melissa Peskey, a mother who was mysteriously murdered are raising money to try to get some answers. It’s been nine months since Melissa was found dead on I-70 just west of Boonville.

Melissa had been driving with her two kids when she was shot and crashed her car. Both of her children were safe, but the family still wants to understand what happened on that tragic day.

“I just keep having hope I guess I’m not letting go of hope and faith that somebody is gonna come forward and we are gonna get the end of our story,” said Jessica Renken, Melissa’s sister.

For months Mellisa Peskey’s family and friends have been searching for answers.

“The not knowing who, what, why, just not knowing any answers and of course we just all miss her like crazy,” said Lisa Danielson, a close friend.

Mellisa was found dead in December of last year on I-70 just west of Boonville. Police have still not been able to close the case.

“She had the biggest smile the biggest hugs and she just always made you feel like you were a special person,” said Danielson.

Family and friends took to the greens this Sunday at the Hawarden Golf Course to raise money for her investigation.

“Money sometimes makes people talk and we are just hoping that this will be the last straw to close the case and get closure,” said Renken.

Teams went out on the course hoping to win the tournament in honor of Mellisa.

“I know she is looking down and just smiling at us and she is probably gonna get a lot of good laughs out of this,” said Danielson.

Hundreds of people came out to help the family reach their goal of $10,000.

“If somebody could please please come forward with information if they know or see anything. Just so we can get closure for the kids I mean it’s something that we all need an answer to,” said Renken.

If you have any information about the murder of Melissa Peskey please call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-751-1000 or if you would like to donate to their cause click here to go to their gofundme.