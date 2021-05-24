Which bills will have the biggest impact on Iowa?

FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Part 1: 2021 Iowa legislative session wraps up

Republicans control the Iowa House, Senate and governor’s mansion, but they needed an extra three weeks past the scheduled end of the legislative session to finish up this year.

Lawmakers found final agreements on tax changes, masks, a proposed constitutional amendment about abortion and spending $8 billion for the coming year. Two key senators joined The Insiders this week to discuss how lawmakers reached those late night, final agreements.

Part 2: What about the federal money still arriving for COVID-19 recovery?

The latest information from the Iowa Department of Management shows that of the $7.16 billion that Congress awarded Iowa for COVID-19 relief and recovery, about $2.5 billion hasn’t been designated yet. Legislators ended their session, but that doesn’t mean Gov. Kim Reynolds can use the money any way she wants.

Part 3: Iowa’s new charter school law

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that expands Iowa’s charter school rules, allowing groups to set up charter schools by applying directly to the state and bypassing local school boards. Opponents of the bill worry charter schools will take away needed money from public schools.

Musician Will Keeps, who runs a youth empowerment nonprofit in Des Moines, hopes the new charter school law will help him open his own school.

Insiders Quick 6: Dan Dawson and Pam Jochum

State Sens. Dan Dawson and Pam Jochum discussed which bills passed this legislative session will have the biggest impact on Iowa.

