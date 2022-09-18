Insiders Segment 1

Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank said the company has reached an agreement with landowners for about half of what will be needed for a carbon sequestration pipeline to go through the state. This is one of three proposed pipeline projects that would carry carbon produced at ethanol plants and send it out of state.

Summit Carbon Solutions plans to transport the carbon to an underground storage facility in North Dakota. Some neighbors have refused to sign agreements and don’t want the pipeline to go through their property. The Iowa Utilities Board could ultimately have to decide whether the company could use eminent domain to force landowners to allow access to their property for the pipeline.

The board is holding public meetings on the pipeline proposals. See the schedule here.

Insiders Segment 2

Denis McDonough, the secretary for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, said that states trying to ban all abortions made it necessary for the V.A. to change policy and plan to provide abortions in limited circumstances to veterans. Iowa’s Republican U.S. senators oppose the change, although they cited different reasons.

Insiders Segment 3

Iowa House Democratic candidates unveiled a four-part plan that they say they hope to push during the next legislative session. Democrats currently hold 43 of the 100 seats in the House, meaning that they would need to flip eight seats to take the majority next session.

Insiders Segment 4

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, a Democrat from Windsor Heights, does this week’s Insiders Quick 6.