INSIDERS: Gov. Reynolds remains confident kids will be safe at school despite delta variant

Part 1: Gov. Reynolds remains confident kids will be safe at school despite delta variant

As Iowa children return to the classroom for the new school year, COVID-19 is on the minds of parents and educators for a second year now.

Some parents are concerned about their kids’ safety as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread. Kids can get infected the virus, but they currently make up about 2% of those hospitalized with it, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Ahead of the new school year, there has been disagreement over local control when it comes to trying to protect students against COVID-19. In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that says Iowa school districts cannot require students and staff to wear masks. Masks can be worn voluntarily.

Reynolds sat down one-on-one with WHO 13’s Dave Price and explained why she believes it is safe for most students to learn in a classroom with others.

Part 2: Gov. Reynolds to announce her plans for office in September

There’s been some speculation that Gov. Kim Reynolds could run for U.S. Senate in 2022 instead of governor if U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley retires. Dave Price asked her about that possibility.

Part 3: Cindy Axne has concerns about kids returning to classrooms

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne wants Gov. Kim Reynolds to change her mind about using federal money for COVID-19 testing for schools. Reynolds says other resources are available, but Axne believes the governor should do everything possible to protect kids and testing is part of that. With children under the age of 12 still unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Axne says she’s worried for children to return to classrooms.

Insiders Quick 6: Governor Kim Reynolds

Gov. Kim Reynolds talked about her favorite things at the Iowa State Fair in this week’s Insiders Quick 6.

