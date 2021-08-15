INSIDERS: Deidre DeJear launches campaign for governor, lays out her vision for Iowa

Deidre DeJear speaks during an interview with Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Tim Coffey in Clear Lake, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Part 1: Deidre DeJear launches campaign for governor, lays out her vision for Iowa

Deidre DeJear on Saturday announced that she is running for the Democratic nomination for Iowa governor in 2022.

DeJear, 35, joins state Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo as the Iowa Democrats who have announced their campaigns for governor.

DeJear gained attention in 2018 when she won the Democratic nomination for Iowa secretary of state. She was the first Black person to be nominated by a major political party for a statewide office in Iowa. She ended up getting beat by Republican Paul Pate.

DeJear was raised in Mississippi and Oklahoma and moved to Iowa to attend Drake University. She got her start in politics working on Barack Obama’s winning Iowa Caucus campaign in 2008.

DeJear has been a strong advocate for voting rights and also served as a senior Iowa adviser to Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign.

DeJear sat down one-on-one with WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price to talk about her vision for Iowa.

Part 2: Statistics show COVID-19 vaccines work, Grassley says

The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by nearly two-thirds in a week, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. It’s about a quarter of the peak back in November, but health experts say it is clear the delta variant is making people sick and almost all those hospitalized did not get vaccinated. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said that there is a simple solution to better protecting Iowans.

Part 3: Grassley critical of Democrats in Senate speech

A Congressional investigation is underway into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to get the justice department to overturn the 2020 election where he lost by the largest popular vote percentage for a challenger since 1932.

Sen. Chuck Grassley in a speech on the Senate floor said Democratic colleagues shouldn’t be sharing confidential information yet.

Part 4: A hint about Grassley’s future?

Sen. Chuck Grassley said he will announce his plans on whether to run for re-election in the U.S. Senate sometime between Labor Day and Nov. 1. He told WHO 13’s Dave Price that “a year is long enough to campaign.”

