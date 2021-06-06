Dave Muhlbauer: Meet the Democratic Iowa farmer running for Grassley’s Senate seat

Part 1: Meet the Democratic Iowa farmer running for Grassley’s Senate seat

About one year from now, it will be time for Iowa’s primary election. So far, the list of declared candidates for high-profile positions is short.

Dave Muhlbauer, an Iowa farmer and a former county supervisor, is the first Democrat to declare his campaign for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat.

Part 2: Should Democrats be wary of Biden’s proposed tax increases?

Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, is part of a group called Coalition to Protect American Workers. The group is focusing its efforts on opposing President Joe Biden’s tax plan.

The group shared its new poll of 400 likely voters in Iowa’s 3rd congressional district. The poll focused heavily on tax increases, which Short says could be a key issue to motivating Republican turnout in 2022.

Part 3: Mike Pence’s future after the Capitol riot

It’s yet to be seen if the U.S. Capitol riot will break Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s relationship forever. The riot happened just hours before Congress was set to certify Trump’s re-election loss. Vice President Mike Pence refused to defy the Constitution and try to stop Congress in the effort to overthrow the results of the election.

Trump has talked about running for president in 2024. Pence is traveling the country as he looks at running, too. That would seem to be complicated for the Trump-Pence team that served together for four years.

