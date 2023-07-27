BOULDER, Colo. (KCAU) – The Big 12 Conference just got even bigger.

New Colorado football head coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders and the Buffaloes will be headed back to the Big 12. Colorado will leave its current conference, the Pac 12, after the 2023-24 season.

This is the Buffaloes’ second stint in the Big 12, where they were members from 1996 until 2010. Since leaving the Big 12 Conference, Colorado has not won a bowl game and has just two winning season.

According to 247 Sports, Colorado added a whopping 51 players from the transfer portal. The incoming transfer group is headlined by the nation’s highest-rated transfer in Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders.

