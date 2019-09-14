The average cost spent on a date in your state

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a lot to think about when taking someone out on a date. For example, what do you want to eat? What will you wear? And maybe most importantly, what’s the bill going to come out be?

According to a recent match.com survey, Iowa is actually one of the cheapest places to date! With an average of about $50 a date.

Just across the river in South Dakota is home to the cheapest state to date in the US, at an average of $38.27 per outing.

Compare that to some of the coastal states like New York and California, who both average well over $200 a date.

But no matter the amount on the bill, it’s what you can’t buy with cash that truly counts!

Because love is priceless… Kind of.