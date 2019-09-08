The 185th Air Refueling Wing welcomes new Command Chief

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Saturday, a Sioux City native formally took over the top enlisted position at the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Saying goodbye to Master Sergeant Tom Fennel and welcoming Master Sergeant Joe Donovan as Command Chief at a formal ceremony this evening. Donovan is a Heelan graduate and studied at the University of South Dakota. As Cheif, he will be responsible for advising the Wing Commander to the needs of the over 700 enlisted men and women in the unit.

“He is not our Command Chief cause he checked the boxes, because he’s been working to promote his career. He’s Command Chief because he’s worked so hard to promote everybody else’s career and I think that’s the key ingredient that is so valuable in him,” said Col. Mark Muckey, the 185th Wing Commander.

His predecessor, Tom Fennell, will become the new State Command Chief.

