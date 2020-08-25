Texas woman killed in wreck was 9 months pregnant with her first child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman killed in an East Texas wreck Sunday morning was nine months pregnant with her first child, according to family and friends on social media.

Jataria Lynn Smith, 26, was pronounced dead at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital after the wreck on Highway 64 in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

Her husband, 40-year-old Ronnie Dewayne Smith, who was driving at the time of the crash, is in critical condition. Jataria Smith was riding in the passenger seat.

The preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows that 60-year-old Robin Blake Longino pulled out of a driveway and failed to yield the right of way to Ronnie Smith as he was traveling east down the highway.

Longino was taken to UT Health in Tyler, also in critical condition.