Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Texas kid with rare form of liver cancer becomes honorary Fort Worth police officer

News

by: CBSDFW Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Adriana Nixon could hardly contain her smile or giggles Thursday as she became an honorary Fort Worth police officer.

Nixon is a 6-year-old girl with a rare form of liver cancer, so to brighten her and her family’s spirits, the Fort Worth Police Department made her one of their own. She was even taken along for a ride in the department’s Air One helicopter.

Nixon is scheduled to have surgery Monday. The surgery will determine if she will be placed on a transplant list for a new liver.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.