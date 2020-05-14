Texas family survives frightening Tuesday morning tornadoes

SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Karrie McKeown and her family have lived in several homes at the end of Logan Lane in Smithville, Texas, for decades. But when a suspected tornado rocked their homes Tuesday morning, McKeown didn’t know what to expect.

“The minute I shut that door and the windows blew out, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” McKeown said. “You could just feel the pressure in the house just breathing.”

Thankfully, McKeown and her family are all safe. The storm ripped an awning from her home, toppled an ATV end-over-end, and sent a carport flying hundreds of yards away.

Debris was visible as the mesocyclone rotated directly overhead. As the storm moved away, the tornado became visible as it touched down between Upton and Smithville. At times, it appeared there were multiple vortices rotating around the broader tornadic circulation. Cox was on the air live with the First Warning weather team alerting the viewers of the approaching danger.

In the end, McKeown is thankful no one was hurt.

“I just want my house back,” she said. “We had just fixed everything from the last big hail storm and now we’re back at ground zero again. But, like I said, it’s just stuff so it’s all good.”